Crime
April 24, 2019 11:16 am

Hamilton police believe Beach Boulevard fire was ‘deliberately set’

Anthony Urciuoli By News Anchor  900 CHML

Hamilton police are investigating a Wednesday morning fire at a home on Beach Boulevard that they believe was "deliberately set."

Google Street View
A A

The Hamilton Police Arson Unit is investigating a Wednesday morning fire at 268 Beach Blvd. that they believe was “deliberately set.”

READ MORE: Hamilton police investigating deadly Dundas fire as suspicious

The fire department responded to a call shortly before 1:30 a.m. to an empty home.

They say the fire was contained, causing an estimated $1,000 in damages.

READ MORE: Fire marshal probing 3 suspicious fires in central Hamilton

Police are asking anyone with information to contact Det. Greg Blunsdon by calling 905-540-3819 or Det. Sgt. Andrea Torrie at 905-546-2991.

To provide information anonymously, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit your anonymous tips online.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
beach blvd
Beach Boulevard
Crime
hamilton arson
Hamilton Fire
Hamilton fire Beach Blvd
Hamilton Police
hamilton police arson unit
Suspicious Fire

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.