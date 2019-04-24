Hamilton police believe Beach Boulevard fire was ‘deliberately set’
The Hamilton Police Arson Unit is investigating a Wednesday morning fire at 268 Beach Blvd. that they believe was “deliberately set.”
The fire department responded to a call shortly before 1:30 a.m. to an empty home.
They say the fire was contained, causing an estimated $1,000 in damages.
Police are asking anyone with information to contact Det. Greg Blunsdon by calling 905-540-3819 or Det. Sgt. Andrea Torrie at 905-546-2991.
To provide information anonymously, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit your anonymous tips online.
