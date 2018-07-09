Canada
July 9, 2018 7:38 am

Fire marshal investigates deadly Dundas fire

Rick Zamprin By News Anchor  900 CHML

Hamilton Fire Department vehicle

Sara Cain/900 CHML
A A

The Ontario Fire Marshal has been called in to investigate a deadly fire in Dundas.

Firefighters were called to a house fire on Greening Court, at Cameron Avenue just before 4 a.m. Monday.

READ MORE: Hamilton building under renovation damaged by fire

At its height, 12 units were on the scene.

Two people in the home were taken outside and one person died, while the other is in hospital.

READ MORE: Fire destroys $1 million home, two Hamilton firefighters injured

The identity of the victims has not been released.

Investigators are now looking for the cause of the fire and tallying the damage estimate.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
dundas
dundas fire investigation
Fatal
Fire
Hamilton
ontario fire marshal

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News