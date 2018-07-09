Fire marshal investigates deadly Dundas fire

The Ontario Fire Marshal has been called in to investigate a deadly fire in Dundas.

Firefighters were called to a house fire on Greening Court, at Cameron Avenue just before 4 a.m. Monday.

At its height, 12 units were on the scene.

Two people in the home were taken outside and one person died, while the other is in hospital.

The identity of the victims has not been released.

Investigators are now looking for the cause of the fire and tallying the damage estimate.