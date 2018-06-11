Canada
Fire destroys $1 million home, two Hamilton firefighters injured

Rick Zamprin By News Anchor  900 CHML

Two Hamilton firefighters were injured battling a house fire in Binbrook.

Damage is estimated at $1 million after a home in Binbrook went up in flames.

Firefighters were called to Pavilion Drive just before 1 p.m. Monday where they were met with heavy fire and smoke at the back of the house.

The home was destroyed and two neighbouring properties suffered heat damage.

The fire marshal has been notified because of the high dollar loss, however officials believe the probable cause of the fire was electrical.

Two firefighters were injured.

One was treated on scene for a leg injury while another was taken to hospital with minor burns to his neck, sustained while he was fighting the fire inside the home.

