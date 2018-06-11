fire central Hamilton
June 11, 2018 11:09 am

Ontario fire marshal to investigate multiple-alarm fire in Hamilton

Shiona Thompson By News Anchor  900 CHML

Firefighters were called to a house fire on West Avenue South at Hunter Street.

The Ontario fire marshal has been called in to investigate the cause of an early morning house fire in south-central Hamilton.

The Hamilton Fire Department was called out to 49 West Avenue South near Hunter Street about 4:30 a.m on Monday, June 11 to find heavy fire and smoke conditions at the back of a two-and-a-half-storey home.

It was upgraded to a multiple-alarm fire due to the age of the homes in the area and the close proximity of the neighbouring homes.

There was slight damage reported to the exterior of 51 West Ave. S.

Damage is set at $250,000.

There were no injuries and the Red Cross has been called in to help residents find new accommodations.

