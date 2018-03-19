Naloxone kits to be latest tool for Hamilton firefighters

Hamilton firefighters will soon have the green light to use naloxone kits when responding to drug overdoses.

The city’s Board of Health has approved expanded use of the kits.

They are already on fire trucks but currently can only be administered by firefighters to themselves when exposed to a drug.

Firefighters will be able to administer naloxone to the public once the board’s decision is ratified by council next week.

Coun. Tom Jackson applauds them for taking the initiative, saying this will go “over and above their normal rescue operations.”

The question of equipping Hamilton police officers with naloxone kits returns to the Police Services Board on Thursday.