Fire destroys 3 Hamilton homes, damages estimated at more than $1M

Ontario’s Office of the Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of a multi-alarm fire that caused major damage to three homes in central Hamilton.

The Hamilton Fire Department said in a statement Monday evening that emergency crews were called to a Grant Avenue house, near Wentworth Street South and Main Street East, just before 4:50 p.m. with a report of a structure fire.

Officials said after firefighters arrived, heavy fire and smoke were found at the rear of the home and that flames were shooting out toward the surrounding properties.

“Due to the age, construction and close proximity of neighbouring houses, the fire quickly spread to homes on either side of 34 Grant Ave.,” the statement said.

Officials said firefighters were forced to leave the house after performing search and rescue due to concerns about the structural integrity of the property.

The fire caused damage to the homes at 32 and 36 Grant Ave.

WATCH: Hamilton Fire Chief says smoke alarms are vital because ‘seconds count’

“Damage to the homes is expected to be extensive with over $1 million in dollar loss.”

Officials said there were no reports of injuries. Arrangements were being made through the Red Cross to house those displaced from their homes.

The fire happened next to the Grant Avenue Studio, a well-known recording and mixing studio