Hamilton Fire Department welcomes new addition — the ‘Urban Engine’

The Hamilton Fire department is getting a new addition: the Urban Engine.

It’s a fire truck specially designed to be used in the more densely populated areas of the city.

Hamilton city council approved the purchase of the additional fire apparatus at Wednesday night’s meeting.

In 2017, Hamilton Fire Department responded to 31,000 incidents.

Since taking over in 2016, Fire Chief David Cunliffe and his leadership team have introduced continuous improvement efforts within various areas of their operation.

Together with frontline staff, members of the leadership team reviewed the operational needs and functionality requirements of its existing fire apparatus with a view to adapting to Hamilton’s changing landscape.

As a result of this review, staff were able to update the design specifications for many of the apparatus types, including the “urban engine.”

Implementing these updates resulted in a reduction in the overall total cost of approximately $1 million.

This provided Hamilton Fire with the opportunity to purchase an additional fire vehicle within the capital budget previously approved by council earlier this year.