Outdoor fireplace may have caused Burlington fire

An outdoor fireplace or chiminea is believed to have caused a fire in Burlington.

READ MORE: Ontario premier-designate Doug Ford says ‘name calling’ won’t help NAFTA talks

The fire broke out on the back porch of a home on Blind Line around 4 a.m. Wednesday morning.

The two occupants managed to escape safely.

READ MORE: Suspect arrested after vehicle break-ins in Burlington

Damage is estimated at $250,000.

Fire officials are reminding residents to never leave a fire unattended and ensure that any fire is completely extinguished when leaving the area.