Outdoor fireplace may have caused Burlington fire
An outdoor fireplace or chiminea is believed to have caused a fire in Burlington.
The fire broke out on the back porch of a home on Blind Line around 4 a.m. Wednesday morning.
The two occupants managed to escape safely.
Damage is estimated at $250,000.
Fire officials are reminding residents to never leave a fire unattended and ensure that any fire is completely extinguished when leaving the area.
