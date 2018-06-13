Canada
June 13, 2018 1:07 pm

Outdoor fireplace may have caused Burlington fire

By Reporter  Global News

An outdoor fireplace or chiminea is believed to have caused a fire in Burlington.

An outdoor fireplace or chiminea is believed to have caused a fire in Burlington.

The fire broke out on the back porch of a home on Blind Line around 4 a.m. Wednesday morning.

The two occupants managed to escape safely.

Damage is estimated at $250,000.

Fire officials are reminding residents to never leave a fire unattended and ensure that any fire is completely extinguished when leaving the area.

