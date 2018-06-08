Suspect arrested after vehicle break-ins in Burlington

Halton Regional Police have arrested a man after several vehicles were broken into in Burlington.
Police say citizens reported suspicious activity around a vehicle last month in the area of Weslock Common and Singleton Common (Alton Community).
Officers responded and located a man that had reportedly been seen by the citizens exiting the vehicle.
A subsequent investigation revealed the vehicle had been stolen from a home on Marion Court on May 26.
Investigators determined the vehicle had been stolen from a Burlington home on May 26, and also found tools that had been reported stolen from several garages on Old York Road.
A 34-year-old man of no fixed address faces charges of break-and-enter and theft, possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000, and failure to comply with probation.
