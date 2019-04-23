Crime
Hamilton police looking for suspect in connection with north end stabbing

Hamilton police are investigating a stabbing in the city's north end.

One person is in hospital while another is being sought by police after a stabbing in Hamilton’s north end.

Officers were called to Ellis Avenue, between Barton Street and Campbell Avenue, around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Hamilton Paramedic Superintendent David Thompson says a man in his 20s was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Police are searching for a suspect who fled the scene.

More to come…

