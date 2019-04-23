Hamilton police looking for suspect in connection with north end stabbing
One person is in hospital while another is being sought by police after a stabbing in Hamilton’s north end.
Officers were called to Ellis Avenue, between Barton Street and Campbell Avenue, around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Hamilton Paramedic Superintendent David Thompson says a man in his 20s was taken to hospital with serious injuries.
Police are searching for a suspect who fled the scene.
