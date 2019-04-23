Hamilton police looking for suspect in connection with north end stabbing

One person is in hospital while another is being sought by police after a stabbing in Hamilton’s north end.

Officers were called to Ellis Avenue, between Barton Street and Campbell Avenue, around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.

READ MORE: The Centre on Barton evacuated by Hamilton police after suspicious package discovered

Ongoing @HamiltonPolice investigation on Ellis Avenue after a male in his 20's was found with a stab wound to the chest in front of @BGCHamilton. Incident happened at another location. Patient transported to hospital by @HPS_Paramedics. #HamOnt pic.twitter.com/7vm6wCrjsI — DR (@Media371) April 23, 2019

.@HamiltonPolice investigating reported stabbing. @HPS_Paramedics have transported one patient to hospital with injuries. Police searching for one suspect who fled the area #HamOnt https://t.co/GwRMr5x03Q — Andrew Collins (@ACollinsPhoto) April 23, 2019

Hamilton Paramedic Superintendent David Thompson says a man in his 20s was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Police are searching for a suspect who fled the scene.

More to come…

WATCH: 3 teenagers charged with 1st-degree murder