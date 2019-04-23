The Centre on Barton evacuated by Hamilton police after suspicious package discovered
Hamilton police evacuated an area around The Centre on Barton shopping mall on Monday morning after discovering an unknown package in the parking lot just off of Barton Street.
Const. Jerome Stewart told Global News a ‘suspicious package’ call came in from 1187 Barton Street East at 8:54 a.m.
Tactical, K-9 and Emergency Response Units were dispatched to an area occupied by Meridian Credit Union, The Source and Bulk Barn.
That area and nearby businesses were evacuated as a precaution and closed off to the public.
Barton Street East between Ottawa Street North and Kenilworth Avenue North was also shut down to traffic for just over 3 hours.
