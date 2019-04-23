The Centre on Barton evacuated by Hamilton police after suspicious package discovered

Hamilton police evacuated an area around The Centre on Barton shopping mall on Monday morning after discovering an unknown package in the parking lot just off of Barton Street.

Const. Jerome Stewart told Global News a ‘suspicious package’ call came in from 1187 Barton Street East at 8:54 a.m.

Tactical, K-9 and Emergency Response Units were dispatched to an area occupied by Meridian Credit Union, The Source and Bulk Barn.

That area and nearby businesses were evacuated as a precaution and closed off to the public.

Barton Street East between Ottawa Street North and Kenilworth Avenue North was also shut down to traffic for just over 3 hours.

HPS is currently investigating a found package in the area of Centre Mall. Barton Street East between Ottawa Street North and Kenilworth Avenue North is closed. Please avoid the area until further notice. Expected heavy police presence. #HamOnt pic.twitter.com/9gNC9nBxXH — Hamilton Police (@HamiltonPolice) April 23, 2019