Homes in a Hamilton neighbourhood evacuated for unusual odour investigation

A number of homes were evacuated in Hamilton’s city centre on Monday after a call was made to Hamilton Fire related to an unusual odour.

The department’s hazmat team, as well as paramedics, were dispatched to the scene just before 10:30 a.m. at Mary Street between Barton East and Cannon streets.

READ MORE: No one injured in fire at Ukrainian Cultural Centre in Hamilton

Police and fire crews were seen knocking on doors at a number of homes in the neighbourhood, evacuating some residents to awaiting HSR buses as a precaution.

Hamilton police closed Mary Street and some parallel streets, including Robert Street to Cannon East along Elgin Street.

Hamilton Fire Department’s hazmat team is currently investigating an odour that has been reported in a number of homes on Mary Street. Residents on Mary Street between Cannon and Barton have been evacuated as a precaution — Hamilton Fire Dept (@HamiltonFireDep) April 22, 2019

WATCH: Ministry of Environment notified after massive fire at industrial complex in Hamilton