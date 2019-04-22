Homes in a Hamilton neighbourhood evacuated for unusual odour investigation
A number of homes were evacuated in Hamilton’s city centre on Monday after a call was made to Hamilton Fire related to an unusual odour.
The department’s hazmat team, as well as paramedics, were dispatched to the scene just before 10:30 a.m. at Mary Street between Barton East and Cannon streets.
Police and fire crews were seen knocking on doors at a number of homes in the neighbourhood, evacuating some residents to awaiting HSR buses as a precaution.
Hamilton police closed Mary Street and some parallel streets, including Robert Street to Cannon East along Elgin Street.
