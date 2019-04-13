No one injured in fire at Ukrainian Cultural Centre in Hamilton
The cause of a blaze that destroyed a Ukrainian Cultural Centre in Hamilton is under investigation.
Firefighters were called to the building on Kenilworth Avenue shortly after midnight and found a well-involved fire on the second floor that extended onto the roof. The call was quickly upgraded to a multiple-alarm fire.
Crews began fighting the blaze aggressively from inside the building and made their way to the second floor before they had to withdraw due to the rapidly-moving fire and deteriorating structural conditions. The roof and some outer walls of the building collapsed, although firefighters were able to keep the fire from spreading to neighbouring properties on Kenilworth and Albany Street.
Kenilworth Avenue remained closed Saturday morning between Cannon and Barton streets while firefighters were on the scene.
No one was injured but the fire department says the damage is extensive and the building is a total loss.
The Ontario Fire Marshal has been called in to investigate the cause.
