East Hamilton mountain house fire causes $1 million in damage

An east Hamilton mountain house fire has resulted in $1.2 million in damage; that’s according to the fire department who have called in the Ontario Fire Marshal.
Hamilton fire crews responded to a large blaze near the Mountain Brown between Upper Gage and Upper Ottawa at approximately 11:45 p.m. on Thursday.
Initial crews were unable to enter the home because of the volume of fire and smoke, which caused the back-end of the home to collapse.
The four adults and three children who were inside the home exited without injuries. There were also no reported injuries to fire crew members.
Officials say the fire at 59 Sunning Hill Ave. was contained and there is no damage to the surrounding properties.
