East Hamilton mountain house fire causes $1 million in damage

An east Hamilton mountain house fire has resulted in $1.2 million in damage; that’s according to the fire department who have called in the Ontario Fire Marshal.

Hamilton fire crews responded to a large blaze near the Mountain Brown between Upper Gage and Upper Ottawa at approximately 11:45 p.m. on Thursday.

Initial crews were unable to enter the home because of the volume of fire and smoke, which caused the back-end of the home to collapse.

The four adults and three children who were inside the home exited without injuries. There were also no reported injuries to fire crew members.

.@HamiltonFireDep crews arrived to heavy fire conditions at a home on Sunning Hill Avenue earlier. Four adults and three children escaped safely. Total loss. #HamOnt pic.twitter.com/z0MhIg0Jfw — DR (@Media371) March 29, 2019

Officials say the fire at 59 Sunning Hill Ave. was contained and there is no damage to the surrounding properties.