Canada
March 12, 2019 11:26 am
Updated: March 12, 2019 11:42 am

Fire crews rescue several people from east-end Hamilton blaze

By News Anchor  Global News

Hamilton firefighters are responding to a blaze in the city's east end.

Sara Cain/900 CHML
A A

Fire crews have rescued several people following a fire in Hamilton’s east end.

The multiple-alarm fire broke out around 11 a.m. Tuesday at a three-storey building on Ottawa Street North, near Cannon Street.

Four people were treated by paramedics for smoke inhalation and firefighters remain on scene, checking for hot spots.

Officials say the fire started in the basement.

No word on a cause or damage estimate yet.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Hamilton
Hamilton Fire
Hamilton Fire Department
Hamilton fire rescue
Hamilton firefighters
HamOnt
Ottawa Street
ottawa street north
people rescued Hamilton fire

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.