Fire crews rescue several people from east-end Hamilton blaze

Fire crews have rescued several people following a fire in Hamilton’s east end.

The multiple-alarm fire broke out around 11 a.m. Tuesday at a three-storey building on Ottawa Street North, near Cannon Street.

Four people were treated by paramedics for smoke inhalation and firefighters remain on scene, checking for hot spots.

Officials say the fire started in the basement.

No word on a cause or damage estimate yet.

