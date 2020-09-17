Global BC celebrates 60 years with Cooking Together

Send this page to someone via email

Join Global BC as we celebrate 60 years on-air and in the community!

To help us mark the occasion, join us every Sunday on Global News Morning from Sept. 20 to Oct. 25 for Global BC’s 60th Anniversary Cooking Together, in partnership with Trail Appliances.

We are celebrating our anniversary with a delicious family dish, prepared by your favourite Global BC personality and Chef Wayne!

The schedule is as follows:

Global BC Community Reporter Michael Newman – Sunday, Sept. 20

– Sunday, Sept. 20 Global News Anchor Neetu Garcha – Sunday, Sept. 27

– Sunday, Sept. 27 Global BC Senior Meteorologist Kristi Gordon – Sunday, Oct. 4

– Sunday, Oct. 4 Global News Anchor Paul Haysom – Sunday, Oct. 11

– Sunday, Oct. 11 Global News Anchor Sophie Lui – Sunday, Oct. 18

– Sunday, Oct. 18 Global News Anchor Chris Gailus – Sunday, Oct. 25

We will also share the recipe on our Cooking Together web page so you can add it to your own recipe book!

Our station originally branded CHAN-TV and airing on Channel 8, first signed on the air at 4:45 p.m. on Oct. 31, 1960, from temporary studios at the corner of Richards and Davie in downtown Vancouver. A short time later the station moved to Burnaby, where it has been broadcasting from ever since.