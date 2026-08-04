Edmonton couple stuck in Caribbean amid WestJet strike aftermath

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WestJet flights are taking off again after the airline and its flight attendants reached a tentative deal. Following the short-lived strike, an Edmonton couple encountered turbulence they weren’t expecting.

Elaine Schulz-Charlery and her husband Timothy Charlery left Alberta in early July for a four-week family reunion on the southeastern Caribbean island of St. Lucia.

The couple was supposed to return to Edmonton on Sunday, but their flight was cancelled due to strike action.

After 13 hours waiting on the phone, Schulz-Charlery got in touch with a WestJet agent. She says the airline was going to re-book the couple on a route that went through Atlanta, Georgia.

The problem?

Timothy is a Canadian permanent resident travelling on a St. Lucia passport. He would need a visitor visa if he wanted to travel to the United States — even to just pass through while switching flights.

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“That wasn’t a viable option for us,” Schulz-Charlery said.

“He couldn’t legally board a plane routed through the United States.” Share this on X Click to share quote on X: "He couldn't legally board a plane routed through the United States."

View image in full screen An Edmonton couple is stuck in St. Lucia after their flight was cancelled by WestJet job action, and Timothy Charlery’s citizenship status prevents them from flying home sooner via the United States. Supplied: Elaine Schulz-Charlery

Schulz-Charlery is a Canadian citizen but said travelling without her husband is not an option.

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She asked to be booked on other airlines, including a few Air Canada flights, but said WestJet told her the option it presented met its requirements to rebook in a 48-hour window.

“They said that wasn’t their issue that my husband wasn’t able to take that route. They met their obligation by providing us our flight,” she added.

“They told me that was the only option they could provide me.” Share this on X Click to share quote on X: "They told me that was the only option they could provide me."

After further back and forth, WestJet rebooked the couple on a flight to Edmonton via Toronto — but it doesn’t depart until this upcoming Sunday, July 9.

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Schulz-Charlery works in accounting and was supposed to be back this week to take care of month-end duties.

“Both my husband and myself are supposed to be back at work today.

“We’ve already taken an extended period of time off work — we can’t afford to take another week.” Share this on X Click to share quote on X: "We've already taken an extended period of time off work — we can't afford to take another week."

She’s stressed about the cost of staying in St. Lucia for an additional week — something they wanted to avoid.

“We have expenses — we’re paying to stay at my brother-in-law’s house, plus we have (to buy) more food,” she said, adding they don’t have transportation right now to even do that.

“I’m not exactly sure what I’m going to do right now. We are going to the surrounding area to pick avocados and mangoes to eat. There is no grocery store close to us.”

2:00 WestJet scrambles to resume service after flight attendants’ strike ends

Airline Passenger Rights president Gabor Lukacs says WestJet’s stance on the matter is unfair.

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“An itinerary that is impossible for the passenger to take because they don’t have the necessary travel documents for that particular connecting point is, by definition, unreasonable,” he said.

He adds it’s one thing if the airline made a mistake, but knowingly doubling down on their stance and refusing to accommodate a passenger’s needs could come with consequences.

“That shows as evidence of bad faith on WestJet’s part,” Lukacs said.

“This would be something that may justify impunity of damages.” Share this on X Click to share quote on X: "This would be something that may justify impunity of damages."

Lukacs advises people to read up on their rights when they are planning to travel and to always secure evidence when possible.

“Always record your conversations with the airline. Don’t go along with whatever they say. You have rights and stand your ground.” Share this on X Click to share quote on X: <strong>"</strong>Always record your conversations with the airline. Don't go along with whatever they say. You have rights and stand your ground."

WestJet told Global News now that the strike has ended, it’s working to normalize operations and some travellers may still face disruptions.

“During any ratification, a strike or lockout is not possible, meaning customers can plan, book and travel with WestJet with certainty,” a spokesperson said.

The company says it is looking into Schultz-Charlery’s file.