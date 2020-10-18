Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Lifestyle

Cooking together: Kaitlyn Herbst’s easy lasagna

By Simon Little Global News
Posted October 18, 2020 12:25 pm
Click to play video 'Cooking Together: Kaitlyn Herbst’s Easy Lasagna' Cooking Together: Kaitlyn Herbst’s Easy Lasagna
Cooking Together: Kaitlyn Herbst's Easy Lasagna

Join Global BC as we celebrate 60 years on-air and in the community!

To help us mark the occasion, join us every Sunday on Global News Morning from Sept. 20 to Oct. 25 for Global BC’s 60th Anniversary Cooking Together, in partnership with Trail Appliances.​

Below you will find the recipe for anchor Kaitlyn Herbst’s easy lasagna.

Ingredients

Trending Stories
  • 1 lb of ground beef
  • 650 ml jar of Classico pasta sauce (or any premade pasta sauce, any flavour)
  • Oven ready lasagna noodles
  • Shredded mozzarella cheese
  • Cottage cheese

Method

  1. Scramble fry ground beef, drain excess fat
  2. Add pasta sauce and heat until boiling
  3. Using a large lasagna pan spread a small amount of sauce on bottom of pan
  4. Layer noodles, sauce, cottage cheese, mozzarella cheese (usually about 3 layers)
  5. Top with sauce and make sure noodles are covered
  6. Cover with mozzarella cheese
  7. Bake in a preheated 350 F over for approximately 45 mins or until browned and bubbling
  8. Let rest for about 20 mins to set before serving
Advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Global BC recipesRecipeKaitlyn HerbstCooking TogetherEasy RecipeGlobal BC 60easy lasagna recipeeasy weeknight recipeglobal 60thglobal at 60lasagna recipe
Flyers
More weekly flyers