Cooking together: Kaitlyn Herbst’s easy lasagna

Below you will find the recipe for anchor Kaitlyn Herbst’s easy lasagna.

Ingredients

1 lb of ground beef

650 ml jar of Classico pasta sauce (or any premade pasta sauce, any flavour)

Oven ready lasagna noodles

Shredded mozzarella cheese

Cottage cheese

Method

Scramble fry ground beef, drain excess fat Add pasta sauce and heat until boiling Using a large lasagna pan spread a small amount of sauce on bottom of pan Layer noodles, sauce, cottage cheese, mozzarella cheese (usually about 3 layers) Top with sauce and make sure noodles are covered Cover with mozzarella cheese Bake in a preheated 350 F over for approximately 45 mins or until browned and bubbling Let rest for about 20 mins to set before serving

