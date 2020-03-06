Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement

Global BC celebrates 60 years

By Jon Azpiri Global News
Posted March 6, 2020 6:10 pm
Global BC is celebrating 60 years on the air.
Global BC is celebrating 60 years on the air. Global News

This year, Global BC is celebrating an incredible milestone – 60 years on the air in British Columbia.

The station, which was originally named CHAN-TV and aired on Channel 8, first signed on the air at 4:45 p.m. on October 31, 1960 in downtown Vancouver at the corner of Richards & Davie streets. Two years later, the station moved to Burnaby, where it has been ever since.

From the Global BC archives

History of Air India Flight 182 bombing

Over the next few months, we’ll be looking back at images and stories aired over the past six decades.

In addition to visiting Globalnews.ca/globalbc60years, be sure to check the Global BC Community Facebook page every week for a new Throwback Thursday post of historical footage and pictures.

Story continues below advertisement

And because it’s our 60th birthday, if you share your CHAN TV/Global BC moments using #globalbc60years on our Global BC Instagram every third Friday of the month, you could win a Visa prepaid card, and your post may appear on Global News! Like and follow Global BC Instagram for more details.

Follow along at:

Facebook: @GlobalBCCommunityCentral
Instagram: @GlobalBC
Twitter: @GlobalBC_Comm

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Global BC 60 yearsGlobal BC 60th anniversaryGlobal BC History
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.