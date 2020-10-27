Global BC celebrates 60 years: It’s not all work and no play

Send this page to someone via email

For almost 60 years, Global BC has been broadcasting the news from around the province, telling the stories that matter to British Columbians.

But it hasn’t always been all work and no play.

Over the years, staff members have found themselves in unpredictable situations, in segments that forced them to face and conquer their fears, and in positions where they’ve just had to laugh with their colleagues and everyone watching at home.

We’re taking a look at some of those playful moments with a hilarious walk down memory lane.

During the 2011 Stanley Cup final, the Vancouver Canucks were going into Game 7 and tensions were high.

The Morning News team — Sophie Lui, Mark Madryga, Wesla Wong, Shanel Pratap and Erin Cebula — wanted to give our boys in blue a boost, so they wrote a little rap.

3:20 From the archive: 2011 rap for Vancouver Canucks playoff run From the archive: 2011 rap for Vancouver Canucks playoff run

Anchor Chris Gailus and meteorologist Wayne Cox could not have known what was going to happen on On Feb. 23, 2011.

But their kept their cool as one of the studio lights exploded during News Hour broadcast.

0:39 From the archive: Light explodes on the News Hour with Chris Gailus From the archive: Light explodes on the News Hour with Chris Gailus

In February 2012, Wayne Cox decided what better way for some of the viewers to get to know a few Global BC couples than to host a Valentine’s Day game show?

He asked Deb and Roger Hope, Chris and Jane Gailus, and Randene and Squire (!?) some Valentine’s questions.

Remember in 2012 when it was all the rage to make a “lip dub” video to Carly Rae Jepsen’s Call Me Maybe song?

Staff at Global BC didn’t want to be left out, so we decided to choreograph our own version.

3:19 From the archive: Call Me Maybe with Global BC From the archive: Call Me Maybe with Global BC

For more Valentine’s Day fun, on Feb. 14, 2013, we turned our studio into a game show set again and invited some viewer couples to test their knowledge of each other.

Sophie Lui and Steve Darling of the Morning News were the hosts.

4:41 From the archive: Sophie and Steve host the love game show From the archive: Sophie and Steve host the love game show

On April 1, 2014, Global BC launched Glocal, a hyperlocal news service to meet all your local news needs.

We even made a promo video to show you how it works.

1:21 From the archive: Global BC presents Glocal News From the archive: Global BC presents Glocal News

On Sept. 12, 2015, Sophie Lui and Jay Durant decided to show off their musical talent on News Final and enlisted the help of Bif Naked’s drummer, Chiko Misomali.

Do you think either of them has a future in drumming?

Perhaps tired of trying to prove themselves in the music industry, in October 2015, Sophie and Jay went to Harvest Haus in Vancouver to experience Oktoberfest.

They not only got to dress the part, but also tried their hand at slicing up pumpkins with giant swords.

Have you ever wondered if we use our studio green screen just for fun?

In February, 2016, Anne Drewa and Jay Durant rode a rollercoaster from the comfort of their anchor chairs, with a little help on special effects from their producer.

Meteorologist Mark Madryga is often game for anything (remember the Canucks’ rap?).

But there’s one thing he is afraid of: Heights.

In May 2016, workers at the Kokanee Mountain Zipline in Nelson, B.C., were getting ready to open and Mark, Chris Gailus and producer Marsha Gabriel were on location to test it out.

Mark at least tried to put on a brave face, but said he was clinging to Chris for much of the experience.

3:19 Mark Madryga’s high-flying adventure on a zipline Mark Madryga’s high-flying adventure on a zipline

How well do you know Canada?

On July 1, 2016, then-Morning News producer Shaun Dickson enlisted the help of his son, Liam, to test Sam Falk, Kaitlyn Herbst and Mark Madryga on their knowledge of our great nation.

Did they know more than a Grade 5 student?

7:15 Global News Morning team takes the Canada Day Challenge Global News Morning team takes the Canada Day Challenge

May the fourth be with you!

Seems like Mark Madryga had some competition when, on May 4, 2017, he was “arrested” live on the air by stormtroopers and Darth Vader took over.

Of course, not all funny moments are planned.

Colleagues and friends Jay Durant and Shanel Pratap were travelling to Green Bay, Wisc., to watch a Packers game when they met a couple from Metro Vancouver who were getting married there.

The two sportscasters ended up being invited to the wedding.

0:56 Shanel Pratap and Jay Durant crash wedding in Green Bay Shanel Pratap and Jay Durant crash wedding in Green Bay

Kaitlyn Herbst does not like rides of any kind and she’s made that very clear over the years.

But on March, 29, 2018, ahead of Playdome opening for spring break, she decided to try one, with hilarious results.

4:42 Kaitlyn Conquers? Her Fear of Rides at The PlayDome Kaitlyn Conquers? Her Fear of Rides at The PlayDome