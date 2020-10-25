Cooking Together: Chris Gailus’ Beef Rouladen

Send this page to someone via email

Chris Gailus’ Beef Rouladen

Ingredients:

4 thin slices beef (400g)

Dijon mustard (enough to spread on beef slices)

Salt and Pepper to taste

60g (4 slices) smoked bacon (chopped)

60g white onion (chopped)

1 large dill pickle cut into quarters lengthwise

For gravy:

Oil for browning

1/4-1/2 litre beef or vegetable broth

Salt & Pepper to taste

2 teaspoons corn starch

1 tablespoon cold water

Directions:

Spread mustard on each slice of beef.

Sprinkle with salt and pepper.

Mix together chopped bacon and onions and then spread evenly on meat slices.

Place one dill pickle quarter on each (short end) slice of beef.

Roll beef starting at the short end and fasten roll with a metal skewer.

In frying pan, heat oil and brown rolls on all sides.

Add broth and simmer the meat for 1 1/2 – 2 hours, adding more broth if needed, until beef is tender.

For gravy, mix cornstarch and water together and then add to the meat.

Add salt and pepper to taste and stir until thickened.