Global BC celebrates 60 years: Take a tour of the Global BC station

As Global BC celebrates 60 years on the air and in your community we’re inviting you into our home.

Viewers across the province welcome us into your home every day and it’s time to show you behind the scenes of Global BC.

The station, originally branded CHAN-TV and airing on Channel 8, first signed on the air at 4:45 p.m. on Oct. 31, 1960 from temporary studios at the corner of Richards and Davie streets in downtown Vancouver. A short time later the station moved to Burnaby, where it has been ever since.

We enlisted the help of reporter Jordan Armstrong and cameraman Al Coen to show us around the Burnaby building, with its maze of hallways, stairs and TV studios.

We take you inside our news studio that used to be the home of All-Star Wrestling until 1989, we run into Global BC senior meteorologist Kristi Gordon putting on her makeup to go on the air and we even show you where our helipad used to be (some movie scenes have even been shot up there!).

Join us on a tour of Global BC: