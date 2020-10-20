Menu

Ontario reports 821 new coronavirus cases with only just over 24K tests processed

Lifestyle

Global BC celebrates 60 years: Take a tour of the Global BC station

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted October 20, 2020 11:01 am
On Oct. 31, 2020, Global will have been on the air for 60 years.
As Global BC celebrates 60 years on the air and in your community we’re inviting you into our home.

Viewers across the province welcome us into your home every day and it’s time to show you behind the scenes of Global BC.

Click here for all our Global BC 60 Years stories and videos.

The station, originally branded CHAN-TV and airing on Channel 8, first signed on the air at 4:45 p.m. on Oct. 31, 1960 from temporary studios at the corner of Richards and Davie streets in downtown Vancouver. A short time later the station moved to Burnaby, where it has been ever since.

Global BC celebrates 60 years: How the News Hour became the dominant supper hour newscast

We enlisted the help of reporter Jordan Armstrong and cameraman Al Coen to show us around the Burnaby building, with its maze of hallways, stairs and TV studios.

We take you inside our news studio that used to be the home of All-Star Wrestling until 1989, we run into Global BC senior meteorologist Kristi Gordon putting on her makeup to go on the air and we even show you where our helipad used to be (some movie scenes have even been shot up there!).

Join us on a tour of Global BC:

