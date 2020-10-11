Cooking Together: Kristi Gordon’s chicken pasta

Send this page to someone via email

Join Global BC as we celebrate 60 years on-air and in the community!

To help us mark the occasion, join us every Sunday on Global News Morning from Sept. 20 to Oct. 25 for Global BC’s 60th Anniversary Cooking Together, in partnership with Trail Appliances.​

Below you will find the recipe for anchor Kristi Gordon’s favourite family pasta dish.

Ingredients

4 packages of ground chicken

1 large tin of black beans (1 small on standby if packages of chicken are large) Olive oil

3-4 large shallots

4-8 cloves of garlic

Two bottles of white cooking wine

Samba Oelek chili sauce

Aged white cheddar cheese

Sriracha

Brown rice or whole wheat spaghetti noodles

Method

In very large sauce pot, add finely chopper shallots and garlic and cook until slightly golden with olive oil. Add the chicken and sauté until cooked. Then add the black beans, white wine (start with 3/4 of bottle), Sambal Oelek (leave out if for kids), salt and pepper to taste. Bring to a boil and simmer. Add more white wine if needed. In a separate small pot creates a second mixture by adding olive oil and 1 tbsp of Sambal Oelek and cook on high heat until coloured is slightly red and then add 1 cup of white wine and reduce in half, about 15 minutes. Cook noodles, add noodles to a plate, add chicken and bean mixture on top, add grated cheddar cheese on top, drizzle hot sambal/wine/olive oil mixture on top to melt the cheese. An easier version is to eliminate the second mixture. Instead, throw the pasta, chicken/bean, and cheese plate into microwave to melt cheese slightly and then add sriracha on top.

