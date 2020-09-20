Cooking Together: Jamaican Escovitch Fish

Send this page to someone via email

Below you will find the recipe for community reporter Michael Newman’s Escovitch Fish.

Ingredients

Fish of your choice (red snapper or salmon steaks are preferred)

Red onion

Green, Red bell pepper

1 Scotch bonnet pepper

A stick of Carrot

Lemon

Flour or gluten-free flour (for GF oat flour works well)

Healthy oil for pan-frying (coconut or similar)

2 cups of vinegar

Spices: salt, garlic salt, pepper

Directions

Take your cleaned and scaled fish, cut into 2-3 inch segments, depending on fish and size.

Wash fish with vinegar or lemon juice, paper towel dry.

Season fish with salt, garlic salt, and pepper to taste, both sides.

Flour fish lightly on both sides.

Take skillet or frying pan, fill with half a cup of oil, turn on high, when oil is hot put on medium then put fish in oil

Let fish brown both sides till crust is dark and fish is ready.

Place fish on plate, let it rest for 3 to 4 minutes. Once cooked put aside in deep container.

Chop sweet bell peppers, onion, and julienne small portion of scotch bonnet peppers to heat preference.

Place 1 1/4 cup of vinegar in saucepot, bring to a boil. Once at boil put all peppers and onions into vinegar (be sure to add as much vinegar

necessary to reduce amount of vegetables), add garlic salt, spices to taste, cook for five minutes, or until most of vinegar is evaporated.

Once mixture is complete, pour vegetable & vinegar mixture over fish immediately and cover fish in container to soak.

Once fish is cooled then it’s ready

Served with cooked rice and peas, or starch side dish of your choice to soak up juices!