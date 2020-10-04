Cooking Together: Savoury sausage rolls

Send this page to someone via email

Join Global BC as we celebrate 60 years on-air and in the community!

To help us mark the occasion, join us every Sunday on Global News Morning from Sept. 20 to Oct. 25 for Global BC’s 60th Anniversary Cooking Together, in partnership with Trail Appliances.​

Below you will find the recipe for anchor Paul Haysom’s sausage rolls — or veggie sausage rolls if you prefer.

Ingredients

700 grams of sausage meat (or veggie sausage)

2 eggs

Mint

Grated parmesan cheese

Ground pepper

Salt

Flour (for rolling out pastry)

400 grams of puff pastry

Method

Preheat the oven to 350 F. In a large mixing bowl, add the sausage meat, 1 egg, mint, and a couple pinches of salt, pepper and parmesan. Mix until all the ingredients are combined. On a lightly floured surface, roll out the pastry into 2 rectangles. Place the pastry onto two lightly greased baking pans. In the center of each pastry, form the sausage meat into a long sausage the length of the pastry strip. Beat the remaining egg in a small bowl and lightly brush the edges of the pastry. Fold the pastry over the meat filling to form long rolls. Lightly brush the top surface with egg. Cut the rolls into 1 inch lengths. Cook in the oven for 20 minutes or until golden brown.

Story continues below advertisement