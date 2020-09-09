3 active cases of COVID-19 remain in Nova Scotia

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia health officials are reporting no new cases of the coronavirus on Wednesday.

There are currently three active cases in the province.

To date, the province has confirmed 1,086 cases and completed 81,092 negative tests for COVID-19.

There have been 65 deaths in Nova Scotia and 1,018 cases are considered resolved.

Premier Stephen McNeil and top doctor Robert Strang are set to provide a provincial COVID-19 update at 1 p.m. on Wednesday.

The province said the list of COVID-19 symptoms being screened for has been recently updated to reflect the epidemiology in Nova Scotia.

Nova Scotians are now being encouraged to visit the 811 website if, in the past 48 hours, they have had or are currently experiencing:

Fever or cough (new or worsening)

Sore throat

Runny nose

Headache

Shortness of breath