Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

3 active cases of COVID-19 remain in Nova Scotia

By Karla Renic Global News
Nova Scotia Premier Stephen McNeil and Dr. Robert Strang provide a COVID-19 update.

Nova Scotia health officials are reporting no new cases of the coronavirus on Wednesday.

There are currently three active cases in the province.

Read more: N.S. health officials warn of possible COVID-19 exposures at Canada Games Centre

To date, the province has confirmed 1,086 cases and completed 81,092 negative tests for COVID-19.

There have been 65 deaths in Nova Scotia and 1,018 cases are considered resolved.

Premier Stephen McNeil and top doctor Robert Strang are set to provide a provincial COVID-19 update at 1 p.m. on Wednesday.

Demand for access to mental health supports continues to rise in Nova Scotia
Demand for access to mental health supports continues to rise in Nova Scotia

The province said the list of COVID-19 symptoms being screened for has been recently updated to reflect the epidemiology in Nova Scotia.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Nova Scotians are now being encouraged to visit the 811 website if, in the past 48 hours, they have had or are currently experiencing:

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

  • Fever or cough (new or worsening)
  • Sore throat
  • Runny nose
  • Headache
  • Shortness of breath
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19Nova ScotiaPandemicStephen McNeilPublic healthNSCOVID-19 updateRobert StrangActive CasesProvincial Update
Flyers
More weekly flyers