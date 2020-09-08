N.S. health officials warn of possible COVID-19 exposures at Canada Games Centre

Send this page to someone via email

The Nova Scotia Health Authority is warning the public about two new potential COVID-19 exposure events at Canada Games Centre in Halifax.

Public Health said Tuesday that the potential public exposures to COVID-19 have occurred in the Fitness Centre at Canada Games Centre on the following dates and times:

August 28, 29, 30 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

August 31 and September 1 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

“Public Health has been directly contacting anyone known to be a contact of the case involved,” NSHA said in a statement.

Health officials said the risk of exposure is low, however, they’re asking patrons of the fitness centre to self-monitor for development of symptoms.

“It is anticipated anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the dates noted may develop symptoms up to, and including, 14 days from their last potential exposure,” the statement reads.

People are being encouraged to call 811 if they’re experiencing or have experienced any of the following symptoms in the past 48 hours:

Fever or cough (new or worsening)

Sore throat

Runny nose

Headache

Shortness of breath

