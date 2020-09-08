Nova Scotia reports no new COVID-19 cases Tuesday

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia health officials reported no new coronavirus cases on Tuesday and said three cases remain active in the province.

The most recent new case was reported on Monday.

The province said the case is in Central Zone and is currently under investigation by public health.

The Nova Scotia testing labs completed 861 tests for the virus on Labour Day.

To date, the province has confirmed 1,086 cases of COVID-19 and has completed 80,682 negative tests.

There have been 65 deaths in the province and no Nova Scotians are currently in hospital due to COVID-19.

The province said that the list of symptoms being screened for COVID-19 has been recently updated to reflect the epidemiology in Nova Scotia.

Nova Scotians are now being encouraged to visit the 811 website if, in the past 48 hours, they have had, or are currently experiencing:

Fever or cough (new or worsening)

Sore throat

Runny nose

Headache

Shortness of breath