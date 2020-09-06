Student at Acadia University sanctioned for not self-isolating

Send this page to someone via email

Acadia University in Nova Scotia confirmed Sunday that one of its students was sanctioned under their code of conduct for failing to self-isolate for 14 days.

The university’s spokesperson, Sherri Turner, said they found out after a community member provided a tip.

Turner would not say how the student has been sanctioned stating that “the results of a code of conduct violation are treated like a personnel matter, private.”

In August, the province announced that post-secondary students coming to Nova Scotia from outside the Atlantic bubble will be required to take three COVID-19 tests during their isolation period.

Anyone coming from outside the bubble is already required to self-isolate for 14 days, but now all university and Nova Scotia Community College students will be tested for the novel coronavirus.

Nova Scotia reported no new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday after 998 tests were completed the day before.

The province said only three actives cases of the coronavirus remain.

To date, Nova Scotia has recorded 79,743 negative test results, and 1,085 positive COVID-19 cases.

There have been 65 deaths as a result of the virus, and 1,017 cases are considered resolved.

Nova Scotians are still encouraged to visit the 811 website if they have two or more of the following symptoms:

Fever (including chills, sweats)

Cough or worsening of a previous cough

Sore throat

Headache

Shortness of breath

Muscle aches

Sneezing

Nasal congestion/runny nose

Hoarse voice

Diarrhea

Unusual fatigue

Loss of sense of smell or taste

Red, purple or blueish lesions on the feet, toes or fingers without a clear cause

