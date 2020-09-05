Nova Scotia processes record number of COVID-19 tests, no new cases reported Saturday

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia completed a record number of COVID-19 tests leading to a report of no new cases of the novel coronavirus on Saturday.

There are only five active cases of the coronavirus in Nova Scotia at this time.

The province says that the Nova Scotia Health Authority’s labs completed 1,536 Nova Scotia tests on Friday, a new record high for the number of tests processed in a single day in the province.

It’s also only the sixth time that the province has surpassed the 1,000 test mark since the pandemic began.

Nova Scotia has been ramping up tests as more post-secondary students return to the province.

Nova Scotia has now completed 80,150 tests as of Saturday.

There have been 65 deaths in the province as a result of COVID-19 complications.

No one is currently in hospital as a result of the virus.

Health officials updated the list of COVID-19 symptoms on Friday and are now urging anyone currently experiencing a fever or cough to visit the 811 website to see if an assessment is needed.

In addition, if an individual is experiencing two or more of the following symptoms they are asked to visit the 811 website to see if an assessment is needed:

sore throat

runny nose

headache

shortness of breath

