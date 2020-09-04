List of recent potential COVID-19 exposures on flights through British Columbia

Send this page to someone via email

Global News is tracking reported potential COVID-19 exposures on flights through British Columbia’s airports.

Since March 27, health officials have not directly contacted travellers who were potentially exposed to the coronavirus on a flight, and have instead published updates listing exposure events.

In some cases, seating rows where potential exposures have occurred are listed. In such cases, the B.C. Centre for Disease Control says passengers seated in those rows are considered to be at higher risk.

In most cases, health officials say exposure events are low risk, but anyone present during specified dates and times should monitor themselves for symptoms.

Anyone who does develop symptoms is urged to arrange for testing immediately and self-isolate.

Global News will update this list regularly.

Flights

Aug. 30: Air Canada Flight #251 — Edmonton to Vancouver, rows 18-24

— Edmonton to Vancouver, rows 18-24 Aug. 29: Flair Flight #8417 — Vancouver to Fort McMurray, rows 15-21

— Vancouver to Fort McMurray, rows 15-21 Aug. 28: Air Canada Flight #122 — Vancouver to Toronto, rows 18-22

— Vancouver to Toronto, rows 18-22 Aug. 26: KLM Flight #681 — Amsterdam to Vancouver

— Amsterdam to Vancouver Aug. 26: Air Canada Flight #210 — Vancouver to Calgary

— Vancouver to Calgary Aug. 26: Air India Flight #1134 — Delhi to Vancouver, rows 36-42

— Delhi to Vancouver, rows 36-42 Aug. 26: WestJet Flight #3100 — Fort St. John to Calgary, rows 13-19

— Fort St. John to Calgary, rows 13-19 Aug. 25: Lufthansa Flight #492 — Frankfurt to Vancouver, rows 30-34

— Frankfurt to Vancouver, rows 30-34 Aug. 25: Air Canada Flight #128 —Vancouver to Toronto, rows 24-32

—Vancouver to Toronto, rows 24-32 Aug. 24: Flair Flight #8711 — Vancouver to Edmonton, rows 12-18

— Vancouver to Edmonton, rows 12-18 Aug. 24: WestJet Flight #138 — Vancouver to Edmonton

— Vancouver to Edmonton Aug. 23: Swoop Flight #141 — Hamilton to Abbotsford, rows 17-23

— Hamilton to Abbotsford, rows 17-23 Aug. 23: Air Canada Flight #128 — Vancouver to Toronto, rows 19-25

— Vancouver to Toronto, rows 19-25 Aug. 22: Tahiti Nui Flight #68 — Vancouver to Paris

— Vancouver to Paris Aug. 22: Tahiti Nui Flight #68 — Tahiti to Vancouver

— Tahiti to Vancouver Aug. 22: Air Transat Flight #931 —Vancouver to Toronto, rows 13-19

—Vancouver to Toronto, rows 13-19 Aug. 21: WestJet Flight #706 — Vancouver to Toronto, rows 22-28

— Vancouver to Toronto, rows 22-28 Aug. 21: Aeromexico Flight #696 — Mexico City to Vancouver, rows 17-23

— Mexico City to Vancouver, rows 17-23 Aug. 21: Air Canada Flight #8212 — Prince George to Vancouver, rows 6-12

— Prince George to Vancouver, rows 6-12 Aug. 21: KLM Flight #681 — Amsterdam to Vancouver

— Amsterdam to Vancouver Aug. 18: Air Canada Flight #214 — Vancouver to Calgary

— Vancouver to Calgary Aug. 18: WestJet Flight #3355 — Vancouver to Victoria, rows 8-14

— Vancouver to Victoria, rows 8-14 Aug. 18: Air Canada Flight #007 — Vancouver to Hong Kong, rows 21-27

— Vancouver to Hong Kong, rows 21-27 Aug. 18: Air Canada Flight #305 — Montreal to Vancouver, rows 24-30

— Montreal to Vancouver, rows 24-30 Aug. 18: WestJet Flight #3387 — Calgary to Kelowna, rows unknown

— Calgary to Kelowna, rows unknown Aug. 17: Alaska Airlines Flight #3304 — Seattle to Vancouver, rows 12-18

— Seattle to Vancouver, rows 12-18 Aug. 17: Swoop Flight #235 — Edmonton to Abbotsford, rows 3-9

— Edmonton to Abbotsford, rows 3-9 Aug. 17: Air Canada Flight #122 — Vancouver to Toronto

— Vancouver to Toronto Aug. 17: Air Canada Flight #106 — Vancouver to Toronto, rows 20-26

— Vancouver to Toronto, rows 20-26 Aug. 16: Air Canada Flight #303 — Montreal to Vancouver, rows 35-41

— Montreal to Vancouver, rows 35-41 Aug. 16: All Nippon Airways Flight #115 — Vancouver to Tokyo, rows 35-41

— Vancouver to Tokyo, rows 35-41 Aug. 15: Air Canada Flight #112 — Vancouver to Toronto, rows 18-24

— Vancouver to Toronto, rows 18-24 Aug. 13: Swoop Flight #200 — Abbotsford to Edmonton, rows 25-31

— Abbotsford to Edmonton, rows 25-31 Aug. 14: WestJet Flight #196 — Victoria to Calgary

— Victoria to Calgary Aug. 14: Air India Flight #1143 — Delhi to Vancouver, rows unknown

— Delhi to Vancouver, rows unknown Aug. 13: Air Canada Flight #344 — Vancouver to Ottawa, rows 12-16

— Vancouver to Ottawa, rows 12-16 Aug. 13: WestJet Flight #706 — Vancouver to Toronto, rows 22-28

— Vancouver to Toronto, rows 22-28 Aug. 11: Air Canada Flight #116 — Vancouver to Toronto, rows 39-45

— Vancouver to Toronto, rows 39-45 Aug. 11: WestJet Flight #720 — Vancouver to Toronto, rows 4-11

— Vancouver to Toronto, rows 4-11 Aug. 10: Air Canada Flight #214 — Vancouver to Calgary, rows unknown

— Vancouver to Calgary, rows unknown Aug. 10: Air Canada Flight #296 — Vancouver to Winnipeg, rows 26-32

— Vancouver to Winnipeg, rows 26-32 Aug. 10: Air Canada Flight #295 — Winnipeg to Vancouver, rows 12-15

— Winnipeg to Vancouver, rows 12-15 Aug. 10: Air Canada Flight #116 — Vancouver to Toronto, rows 7-13

— Vancouver to Toronto, rows 7-13 Aug. 10: WestJet Flight #720 — Vancouver to Toronto, rows 24-30

— Vancouver to Toronto, rows 24-30 Aug. 10: WestJet Flight #141 — Edmonton to Vancouver, rows 17-23

— Edmonton to Vancouver, rows 17-23 Aug. 9: WestJet Flight #136 — Vancouver to Calgary, rows 5-11

— Vancouver to Calgary, rows 5-11 Aug. 9: WestJet Flight #171 — Edmonton to Vancouver, rows 23-29

— Edmonton to Vancouver, rows 23-29 Aug. 9: Air China Flight #992 — Vancouver to Hohhot, rows 55-61

— Vancouver to Hohhot, rows 55-61 Aug. 9: Air Canada Flight #243 — Edmonton to Vancouver, rows 2-4 and 12-15

— Edmonton to Vancouver, rows 2-4 and 12-15 Aug. 9: Air India Flight #1143 — New Delhi to Vancouver

— New Delhi to Vancouver Aug. 9: Lufthansa Airline Flight #492 (AC9101) — Frankfurt to Vancouver, rows 36-40

— Frankfurt to Vancouver, rows 36-40 Aug. 9: Air Canada Flight #8328 — Vancouver to Winnipeg, rows 21-27

— Vancouver to Winnipeg, rows 21-27 Aug. 8: Philippine Airlines Flight #116 — Manila to Vancouver, rows 56-62

— Manila to Vancouver, rows 56-62 Aug. 8: Air Canada Flight #128 — Vancouver to Toronto, rows 18-23

— Vancouver to Toronto, rows 18-23 Aug. 8: WestJet Flight #123 — Calgary to Vancouver, rows 25-30

— Calgary to Vancouver, rows 25-30 Aug. 7: Air Canada Flight #122 — Vancouver to Toronto

— Vancouver to Toronto Aug. 7: Air Canada Flight #128 — Vancouver to Toronto, rows 35-41

— Vancouver to Toronto, rows 35-41 Aug. 7: WestJet Flight #461 — Calgary to Kelowna, rows 5-11

— Calgary to Kelowna, rows 5-11 Aug 7: Aeromexico Flight #696 — Mexico City to Vancouver, rows 14-20

— Mexico City to Vancouver, rows 14-20 Aug. 5: Lufthansa Airline Flight #492 — Frankfurt to Vancouver, rows 19-25

— Frankfurt to Vancouver, rows 19-25 Aug. 5: Air Canada Flight # 296 — Vancouver to Winnipeg, rows 14-20

— Vancouver to Winnipeg, rows 14-20 Aug. 6: Flair Airlines Flight# 8101 — Vancouver to Toronto, rows 19-25

— Vancouver to Toronto, rows 19-25 Aug. 3: Flair Airline Flight #8101 — Vancouver to Calgary, rows 20-26

— Vancouver to Calgary, rows 20-26 Aug. 3: Air Canada Flight #561 — San Francisco to Vancouver, rows 18-24

— San Francisco to Vancouver, rows 18-24 Aug. 3: KLM Airline Flight #682 – Vancouver to Amsterdam, rows 38-44

– Vancouver to Amsterdam, rows 38-44 Aug. 3: WestJet Flight #720 — Vancouver to Toronto, rows 4-10

— Vancouver to Toronto, rows 4-10 Aug. 3: WestJet Flight #714 — Vancouver to Toronto, rows 7-13

— Vancouver to Toronto, rows 7-13 Aug. 3: Air Canada Flight #224 — Vancouver to Calgary, rows 20-26

— Vancouver to Calgary, rows 20-26 Aug. 3: Swoop Flight #235 — Edmonton to Abbotsford, rows 1-7

— Edmonton to Abbotsford, rows 1-7 Aug. 3: WestJet Flight #720 — Vancouver to Toronto, rows 4-10

— Vancouver to Toronto, rows 4-10 Aug. 3: WestJet Flight 714 — Vancouver to Toronto, rows 7-13