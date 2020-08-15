List of recent coronavirus exposures reported in B.C.

Send this page to someone via email

As British Columbia sees a surge in new coronavirus cases, health officials and businesses have begun reporting potential exposures on a near-daily basis.

In most cases, health officials say the exposure events are low risk, but anyone at those businesses during those specified dates and times should monitor themselves for symptoms.

Anyone who does develop symptoms is urged to arrange for testing immediately and self-isolate.

Global News is keeping track of where and when these exposures occurred at businesses and on airlines.

This story will be regularly updated with exposures reported within a two-week period.

Vancouver

Aug. 13: The Rumpus Room , 2301 Main St.

, 2301 Main St. Aug. 11, 11 p.m. to 1:30 a.m.: Shamrock Bar and Grill , 1184, Denman St.

, 1184, Denman St. Aug. 10 & 11: JQ Clothing , 2120 Commercial Drive

, 2120 Commercial Drive Aug. 7 to Aug. 9: The Ivy Lounge at the Trump Tower, 1161 W. Georgia St.

at the Trump Tower, 1161 W. Georgia St. July 31 to Aug. 8: Pierre’s Champagne Lounge , 1028 Hamilton St.

, 1028 Hamilton St. July 31 to Aug. 8: West Oak Restaurant , 1035 Mainland St.

, 1035 Mainland St. Aug. 4 & Aug. 7, 9 p.m. to 3 a.m.: Levels Nightclub , 560 Seymour St.

, 560 Seymour St. Aug. 4 & Aug. 5: Foot Locker , 919 Robson St.

, 919 Robson St. July 31 to Aug. 2: PumpJack Pub,1167 Davie St.

Surrey

July 31 to Aug. 2: Night rave at Royals Jerk Spot , 13553 105a St.

, 13553 105a St. July 31 to Aug. 2: Hookah Lounge, 10609 King George Hwy.

Coquitlam

Aug. 4: Charlie Hamilton’s Pub , 1031-1163 Pinetree Way

, 1031-1163 Pinetree Way Aug. 1-2, 9 p.m. to 2 a.m.: The Taphouse Coquitlam, 405 North Road No. 2

Kelowna

Aug. 8, 5 p.m. to midnight: Cactus Club Kelowna, 1-1370 Water St.

Flights

Aug 10: WestJet Flight #141 — Edmonton to Vancouver, rows 17-23

— Edmonton to Vancouver, rows 17-23 Aug. 9: Air Canada Flight #243 – Edmonton to Vancouver, rows 2-4 and 12-15

– Edmonton to Vancouver, rows 2-4 and 12-15 Aug. 9: Air India Flight #1143 – New Delhi to Vancouver

– New Delhi to Vancouver Aug. 7: Air Canada Flight #122 – Vancouver to Toronto

– Vancouver to Toronto Aug. 7: WestJet Flight #461 — Calgary to Kelowna, rows 5-11

— Calgary to Kelowna, rows 5-11 Aug 7: Aeromexico Flight #696 — Mexico City to Vancouver, rows 14-20

— Mexico City to Vancouver, rows 14-20 Aug. 3: WestJet Flight #720 — Vancouver to Toronto, rows 4-10

— Vancouver to Toronto, rows 4-10 Aug. 3: WestJet Flight #714 — Vancouver to Toronto, rows 7-13

— Vancouver to Toronto, rows 7-13 Aug. 3: Air Canada Flight #224 — Vancouver to Calgary, rows 20-26

— Vancouver to Calgary, rows 20-26 Aug. 3: Swoop Flight #235 — Edmonton to Abbotsford, rows 1-7

