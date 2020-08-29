OPP bust meth and cocaine trafficking operation in Eastern Ontario

Send this page to someone via email

The OPP has busted a large crystal meth and cocaine trafficking operation in Eastern Ontario, with four people now facing a number of charges.

According to a release, members of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) East Region Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU) along with help from Belleville police launched the investigation called “Project Esher” earlier this year.

On Aug. 27, officers executed search warrants in Belleville and Toronto which led to two arrests.

Officers seized nearly 2 kilograms of crystal meth, a quantity of cocaine, two loaded handguns and more than $130,000 in Canadian currency.

Previously, officers arrested two individuals on May 27, during a traffic stop on Highway 401 in Quinte West.

During the traffic stop, officers seized several kilograms of suspected crystal meth.

The accused have been remanded in custody and will appear before the Ontario Court of Justice In Belleville.

Derrick Veley, 31, from Loyalist Township is charged with:

four counts of possession of a firearm or ammunition contrary to a prohibition order

resisting a peace officer

possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime

failure to comply with an undertaking

two counts of failure to comply with a probation order

twp counts of possession of a schedule 1 substance for the purpose of trafficking

Alexander Dumouchel, 29, from Quinte West is charged with:

dangerous driving

flight from a peace officer

resisting a peace officer

possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime

possession of a schedule 1 substance for the purpose of trafficking

Cody Butler, 23, from Quinte West is charged with:

three counts of possession of a firearm or ammunition contrary to a prohibition order

careless storage of a firearm

unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm

possession of a loaded prohibited or restricted firearm

possession of prohibited or restricted firearm/ammunition

conspiracy to commit and indictable offence

possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime

trafficking of a schedule 1 substance

three counts of possession of a schedule 1 substance for the purpose of trafficking

Donte Frivalt, 24, from Scarborough has been charged with:

possession of a firearm or ammunition contrary to a prohibition order

careless storage of a firearm

unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm

possession of a loaded prohibited or restricted firearm

possession of prohibited or restricted firearm/ammunition

possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime

three counts of possession of a schedule 1 substance for the purpose of trafficking

