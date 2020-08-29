OPP bust meth and cocaine trafficking operation in Eastern Ontario

The OPP has busted a large crystal meth and cocaine trafficking operation in Eastern Ontario, with four people now facing a number of charges.
According to a release, members of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) East Region Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU) along with help from Belleville police launched the investigation called “Project Esher” earlier this year.
On Aug. 27, officers executed search warrants in Belleville and Toronto which led to two arrests.
Officers seized nearly 2 kilograms of crystal meth, a quantity of cocaine, two loaded handguns and more than $130,000 in Canadian currency.
Read more: Lennox and Addington OPP seize 4,000 illegal cannabis plants in 3rd grow op bust this month
Previously, officers arrested two individuals on May 27, during a traffic stop on Highway 401 in Quinte West.
During the traffic stop, officers seized several kilograms of suspected crystal meth.
Read more: Kingston man charged with drug trafficking after officers seize fentanyl, crystal meth, cocaine: police
The accused have been remanded in custody and will appear before the Ontario Court of Justice In Belleville.
Derrick Veley, 31, from Loyalist Township is charged with:
- four counts of possession of a firearm or ammunition contrary to a prohibition order
- resisting a peace officer
- possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime
- failure to comply with an undertaking
- two counts of failure to comply with a probation order
- twp counts of possession of a schedule 1 substance for the purpose of trafficking
Alexander Dumouchel, 29, from Quinte West is charged with:
- dangerous driving
- flight from a peace officer
- resisting a peace officer
- possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime
- possession of a schedule 1 substance for the purpose of trafficking
Cody Butler, 23, from Quinte West is charged with:
- three counts of possession of a firearm or ammunition contrary to a prohibition order
- careless storage of a firearm
- unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm
- possession of a loaded prohibited or restricted firearm
- possession of prohibited or restricted firearm/ammunition
- conspiracy to commit and indictable offence
- possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime
- trafficking of a schedule 1 substance
- three counts of possession of a schedule 1 substance for the purpose of trafficking
Donte Frivalt, 24, from Scarborough has been charged with:
- possession of a firearm or ammunition contrary to a prohibition order
- careless storage of a firearm
- unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm
- possession of a loaded prohibited or restricted firearm
- possession of prohibited or restricted firearm/ammunition
- possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime
- three counts of possession of a schedule 1 substance for the purpose of trafficking
Comments