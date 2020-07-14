Kingston man charged with drug trafficking after officers seize fentanyl, crystal meth, cocaine: police

A 45-year-old man has been charged with drug trafficking after Kingston police say he was found to be in possession of fentanyl, crystal meth and cocaine.

On July 11, at approximately 8:40 a.m., police say officers saw a man driving in the area of Bath Road and Westdale Avenue.

According to police, the officers in attendance recognized the man and knew he was in violation of multiple court-imposed release conditions.

Two of those conditions were to remain in his residence at all times except in the case of a medical emergency and not to operate a motor vehicle, police say.

According to police, the suspect still had the vehicle in drive and moved it forward toward the officers, who had exited their cruiser. Police say they ordered him to exit his motor vehicle.

The suspect allegedly refused and proceeded to lock the doors. However, police say officers were able to access the vehicle via the driver’s side window and arrested the suspect.

According to police, the officers found fentanyl, crystal meth, cocaine and Canadian currency in his car, along with scales, cutting agent and drug-packaging materials.

The suspect was transported to police headquarters, where he was held to attend a bail hearing.

The 45-year-old has been charged with three counts of possession of a Schedule 1 substance for the purpose of trafficking, one count of possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5,000, four counts of failure to comply with release conditions and one count of breach of probation.