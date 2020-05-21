Kingston man facing drug trafficking charges after traffic stop in Quinte West: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A 30-year-old Kingston man is facing a slew of charges after OPP say he was stopped by patrol officers in Quinte West.

On Wednesday, OPP stopped a driver in Quinte West after noticing stolen licence plates on a vehicle.

During the stop, police say they seized crack cocaine, crystal methamphetamine, cannabis and cash.

Spencer St. Amand, of Kingston, was arrested and charged with:

three counts of possession of drugs for the purpose of trafficking

possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000

possession of proceeds obtained by crime under $5,000

three counts of failing to comply with a probation order

two counts of breach of recognizance

St. Amand is set to appear in a Belleville court on July 20 to answer to his charges.

Story continues below advertisement