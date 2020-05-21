Kingston man facing drug trafficking charges after traffic stop in Quinte West: OPP

A 30-year-old Kingston man is facing a slew of charges after OPP say he was stopped by patrol officers in Quinte West.
On Wednesday, OPP stopped a driver in Quinte West after noticing stolen licence plates on a vehicle.
During the stop, police say they seized crack cocaine, crystal methamphetamine, cannabis and cash.
Spencer St. Amand, of Kingston, was arrested and charged with:
- three counts of possession of drugs for the purpose of trafficking
- possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000
- possession of proceeds obtained by crime under $5,000
- three counts of failing to comply with a probation order
- two counts of breach of recognizance
St. Amand is set to appear in a Belleville court on July 20 to answer to his charges.
