Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Kingston man facing drug trafficking charges after traffic stop in Quinte West: OPP

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted May 21, 2020 11:36 am
A Kingston man is facing several drug charges after being stopped by police in Quinte West.
A Kingston man is facing several drug charges after being stopped by police in Quinte West. Don Mitchell / Global News

A 30-year-old Kingston man is facing a slew of charges after OPP say he was stopped by patrol officers in Quinte West.

On Wednesday, OPP stopped a driver in Quinte West after noticing stolen licence plates on a vehicle.

During the stop, police say they seized crack cocaine, crystal methamphetamine, cannabis and cash.

READ MORE: Kingston, Ont., man charged following rural high-speed chase

Spencer St. Amand, of Kingston, was arrested and charged with:

  • three counts of possession of drugs for the purpose of trafficking
  • possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000
  • possession of proceeds obtained by crime under $5,000
  • three counts of failing to comply with a probation order
  • two counts of breach of recognizance

St. Amand is set to appear in a Belleville court on July 20 to answer to his charges.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrimeDrug TraffickingQuinte West OPPKingston manKingston OPPcrime Quinte WestKingston drug traffickingQuinte West OPP crimeQuinte West traffic stopTraffic Stop quinte west
Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.