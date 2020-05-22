Menu

Crime

Meth, cocaine, guns seized in Napanee drug-trafficking investigation: OPP

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted May 22, 2020 10:37 am
OPP say they seized a loaded handgun and drugs from a Napanee, Ont., apartment Thursday.
OPP say they seized a loaded handgun and drugs from a Napanee, Ont., apartment Thursday. OPP

A Napanee, Ont., man was arrested during a drug bust in the town on Thursday, according to Ontario Provincial Police.

OPP from the Lennox and Addington region and the Prince Edward County detachment executed a search warrant at an apartment building on Angila Street on May 21, where police say they seized drugs and weapons.

Specifically, police say they found methamphetamine, cocaine, a loaded 32-calibre handgun, a conducted energy weapon and materials associated with drug trafficking.

As a result of the search and seizure, 27-year-old Damian Blanchard-Taylor of Napanee was charged with:

  • Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose
  • Unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm
  • Possession of a prohibited device or ammunition
  • Careless storage of a firearm, weapon or ammunition
  • Two counts of possession of drugs for the purpose of trafficking

Blanchard-Taylor was released from custody and is set to appear in a Napanee court on July 28 to answer to his charges.

