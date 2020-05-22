Meth, cocaine, guns seized in Napanee drug-trafficking investigation: OPP

A Napanee, Ont., man was arrested during a drug bust in the town on Thursday, according to Ontario Provincial Police.
OPP from the Lennox and Addington region and the Prince Edward County detachment executed a search warrant at an apartment building on Angila Street on May 21, where police say they seized drugs and weapons.
Specifically, police say they found methamphetamine, cocaine, a loaded 32-calibre handgun, a conducted energy weapon and materials associated with drug trafficking.
As a result of the search and seizure, 27-year-old Damian Blanchard-Taylor of Napanee was charged with:
- Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose
- Unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm
- Possession of a prohibited device or ammunition
- Careless storage of a firearm, weapon or ammunition
- Two counts of possession of drugs for the purpose of trafficking
Blanchard-Taylor was released from custody and is set to appear in a Napanee court on July 28 to answer to his charges.
