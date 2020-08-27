Menu

Advertisement
Cannabis

Lennox and Addington OPP seize 6,000 illegal cannabis plants in 3rd grow op bust this month

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted August 27, 2020 8:34 am
OPP have once again seized thousands of illegal cannabis plants in the Lennox and Addington region.
OPP have once again seized thousands of illegal cannabis plants in the Lennox and Addington region. OPP

OPP have once again seized thousands of cannabis plants in the Lennox and Addington region from an illegal cannabis grow op.

Police say on Aug. 25, OPP executed search warrants at two locations on Goodyear Road in Napanee, where they seized 4,000 illegal cannabis plants.

Read more: 13 people arrested in Lennox and Addington County grow-op raids

Police say they also seized 500 grams of hashish, nearly $5,000 in cash, a 22-calibre revolver, a crossbow and a variety of equipment used for production of cannabis, including 2020 pickup truck and a tractor.

Six people were arrested.

Story continues below advertisement

OPP jointly charged Xing Chun Chen, 54 ,of Napanee, Xioa Lie Geng, 41, of Greenfield Park, Que., and Jing Feng Jiang, 46, of Toronto with cultivating, propagating or harvesting more than four cannabis plants, possession of proceeds obtained by crime an unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted weapon.

OPP also jointly charged Jing Fei Cao, 33, Yun Ying Cao, 65, and Yingzhao CUI, 43, all of Napanee with cultivating, propagating or harvesting more than four cannabis plants and possession of proceeds obtained by crime.

These arrests mirror two other recent drug bust operations carried out in the region over the past month.

On Aug. 15, OPP executed search warrants at four locations in Stone Mills Township near Enterprise, seizing 7,100 cannabis plants worth more than $10,000, according to the OPP. Police say four vehicles were also confiscated from the various locations.

Thirteen people were arrested and charged.

Read more: 7 arrested in seizure of 5,000 cannabis plants in Addington Highlands: OPP

On Aug. 12, police arrested six and seized over 6,000 marijuana plants from two residences in Addington Highlands, one on Freeburn Road and the other on Clark Line Road.

Six people from the Toronto, Markham and Oshawa regions were arrested, along with a seventh person from Vietnam.

Story continues below advertisement

OPP have yet to link all three operations.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
OPPLennox and Addington OPPNapanee cannabisOPP illegal cannabiscannabis lennox and addingtongrow op raidsgrow op raids lennox and addingtonillegal cannabis plants
