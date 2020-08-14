Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

7 arrested in seizure of 5,000 cannabis plants in Addington Highlands: OPP

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted August 14, 2020 11:36 am
OPP say they seized over 5,000 illegal cannabis plants in Addington Highlands earlier this week.
OPP say they seized over 5,000 illegal cannabis plants in Addington Highlands earlier this week. OPP

Seven people were arrested and thousands of cannabis plants were seized after two drug raids in Ontario’s Addington Highlands.

On Aug. 12, OPP say they entered two residences in Addington Highlands, one on Freeburn Road and the other on Clark Line Road, and seized 5,000 cannabis plants.

Read more: Niagara police bust $34M illegal cannabis operation, arrest 11 people

The Freeburn Road location had 4,000 cannabis plants, four motor vehicles, an ATV with a trailer, generators, fertilizer mixers, industrial water pumps and over $13,000 in cash, according to OPP.

Trending Stories

The Clark Line Road location had over 1,000 cannabis plants and over $2,000 in cash, OPP say.

Seven people were arrested at both locations: Zong Feng Bai, 42, of Toronto; Chao Hao, 52, of Toronto; Tian Jun, 40, of Markham; Ren Jun Lin, 30, of Markham; Thi Hang Nguyen, 20, of Vietnam; Kim Thai Phan, 54, of Toronto; and Wei Cong Cen, 46, of Oshawa.

Story continues below advertisement

All have been charged with cultivating, propagating or harvesting more than four cannabis plants and possession of proceeds obtained by crime.

All were released and are scheduled to appear in a Napanee court on Oct. 20.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Lennox and Addington OPPillegal cannabisToronto cannabisCannabis raidOPP cannabisAddington highlands grow o[gro opgrop op raidillegal cannabis oppillegal cannabis seizure
Flyers
More weekly flyers