7 arrested in seizure of 5,000 cannabis plants in Addington Highlands: OPP

Seven people were arrested and thousands of cannabis plants were seized after two drug raids in Ontario’s Addington Highlands.

On Aug. 12, OPP say they entered two residences in Addington Highlands, one on Freeburn Road and the other on Clark Line Road, and seized 5,000 cannabis plants.

The Freeburn Road location had 4,000 cannabis plants, four motor vehicles, an ATV with a trailer, generators, fertilizer mixers, industrial water pumps and over $13,000 in cash, according to OPP.

The Clark Line Road location had over 1,000 cannabis plants and over $2,000 in cash, OPP say.

Seven people were arrested at both locations: Zong Feng Bai, 42, of Toronto; Chao Hao, 52, of Toronto; Tian Jun, 40, of Markham; Ren Jun Lin, 30, of Markham; Thi Hang Nguyen, 20, of Vietnam; Kim Thai Phan, 54, of Toronto; and Wei Cong Cen, 46, of Oshawa.

All have been charged with cultivating, propagating or harvesting more than four cannabis plants and possession of proceeds obtained by crime.

All were released and are scheduled to appear in a Napanee court on Oct. 20.