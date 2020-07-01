Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Niagara police bust $34M illegal cannabis operation, arrest 11 people

By Rick Zamperin 900 CHML
Posted July 1, 2020 11:45 am
Police officers seized 17,200 marijuana plants from a facility in St. Catharines.
Police officers seized 17,200 marijuana plants from a facility in St. Catharines. Niagara Regional Police

Niagara Regional Police have busted a massive illegal marijuana grow operation in St. Catharines.

Officers seized $34 million worth of cannabis around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday and arrested 11 people who were allegedly tending to approximately 17,200 pot plants at a facility in the area of Third and Main streets.

One person from St. Catharines, several from Scarborough and Markham, Ont., and a resident of New York have been charged with unauthorized production of cannabis.

Story continues below advertisement

Officers with the Guns, Gangs and Grows Unit and the Opioid Enforcement Unit say they launched their investigation in May after receiving complaints from the public.

Trending Stories

Niagara police say this is the largest marijuana grow operation they’ve ever investigated.

Aurora Cannabis downsizing part of ‘right-sizing’ industry: analyst
Aurora Cannabis downsizing part of ‘right-sizing’ industry: analyst

All but one of the accused have been released from police custody and are scheduled to make a court appearance in St. Catharines on Sept. 4.

One suspect that has not been identified has a video bail hearing on Wednesday.

Police say illegal operations such as these pose several concerns and potential issues for the community and nearby residents,  including offensive odour and the potential for violence.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
MarijuanaCannabisNiagara Regional PoliceNiagara policeGrow OpmarihuanaPot plantsillegal marijuana grow operation
Flyers
More weekly flyers