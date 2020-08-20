13 people arrested in Lennox and Addington County grow-op raids

Send this page to someone via email

OPP have once again seized thousands of cannabis plants in Lennox and Addington County, leading to 13 arrests.

On Aug. 15, OPP executed search warrants at four locations in Stone Mills Township near Enterprise, seizing 7,100 cannabis plants worth more than $10,000, according to the OPP. Police say four vehicles were also confiscated from the various locations.

Thirteen people were arrested and charged. Police say eight of the 13 charged are from the Toronto, Scarborough and Markham area. The remaining five are from Stone Mills Township, according to provincial police.

Enterprise resident Becky Miller told Global Kingston she saw a fair amount of police activity on County Road 14 just west of the village that day.

“We saw them at checkpoints, I guess I would call them, about a quarter click after the farm and before the farm,” Miller said.

Eleven of the 13 arrested on Aug. 15 have been charged with cultivating, propagating or harvesting more than four cannabis plants and possession of proceeds obtained by crime.

The remaining two have been charged with cultivating, propagating or harvesting more than four plants.

On Aug. 12, police arrested six and seized over 6,000 marijuana plants from two residences, one on Freeburn Road and the other on Clark Line Road.

Six people from the Toronto, Markham, and Oshawa regions were arrested, along with a seventh person from Vietnam.

Cork has yet to link the arrests and seizures that occurred on Aug. 12 and 15.

“There are multiple units involved, so the investigation is ongoing,” Cork told Global News.

All 20 accused individuals have been released from police custody and are scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Napanee this October.