Kingston stabbing suspect arrested, police say

Kingston police say they arrested a man suspected of a downtown stabbing on Tuesday.

Tuesday morning, Kingston police were called to the Pine and Division streets area around 10 a.m. to respond to an assault.

Police say a man was sent to hospital with serious injuries, but the suspect had yet to be arrested.

Later in the afternoon, Kingston police released the name and photo of the suspect, 45-year-old Conway Woods. They also alleged that Woods violently attacked the male victim with a knife.

Early Wednesday, police confirmed to Global News that Woods was found and arrested.

Police have yet to release any charges or an update on the victim’s condition.

