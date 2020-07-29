Menu

Crime

Kingston stabbing suspect arrested, police say

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted July 29, 2020 9:32 am
Kingston police say they have arrested 45-year-old Conway Woods, who is accused of stabbing a man in downtown Kingston.
Kingston police

Kingston police say they arrested a man suspected of a downtown stabbing on Tuesday.

Tuesday morning, Kingston police were called to the Pine and Division streets area around 10 a.m. to respond to an assault.

Read more: Man sent to hospital following serious assault in Kingston, suspect still at large: police

Police say a man was sent to hospital with serious injuries, but the suspect had yet to be arrested.

Later in the afternoon, Kingston police released the name and photo of the suspect, 45-year-old Conway Woods. They also alleged that Woods violently attacked the male victim with a knife.

Early Wednesday, police confirmed to Global News that Woods was found and arrested.

Police have yet to release any charges or an update on the victim’s condition.

