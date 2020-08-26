Charge withdrawn against Edmonton man arrested during COVID-19 protest in May

Send this page to someone via email

A rights advocacy group says the Alberta Crown has withdrawn a charge against a man who was protesting public health lockdowns at the provincial legislature in May.

Cory Teichroew of Edmonton was arrested and fined $1,200 under the Public Health Act for contravening an order of the medical officer of health.

A 15-person maximum rule was in place at the time to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic, and Teichroew was part of a group of about 50 protesters.

His arrest prompted Alberta Premier Jason Kenney to say that protesting is a “fundamental right” that includes both freedoms of speech and assembly.

The Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms represented Teichroew and says in a release that the charge has been withdrawn.

It centre says it has submitted a complaint on Teichroew’s behalf about the three Alberta sheriffs involved in his arrest.

“The arbitrary targeting, handcuffing, removal from the legislature grounds and ticketing of Mr. Teichroew had no basis in law and was an abuse of power,” said Justice Centre lawyer James Kitchen in the release.

“People have the right to assemble and express themselves at important symbolic places like the legislature grounds without fear of police detention and ticketing — even when the protest they attend is not a politically correct one.”

