Hundreds protest COVID-19 social restrictions at Alberta legislature grounds

As the province urges physical distancing and has restricted gatherings of over 15 people in an effort to limit the spread of COVID-19, hundreds of people gathered at the Alberta legislature grounds Wednesday to show their displeasure for those rules.

The protest was organized by a group that calls itself End the Lockdown Alberta, which told Global News on Sunday that it wanted to see schools and gyms reopen and gatherings limited to 50 people.

At the protest on Wednesday, organizers told Global News they estimated 200 people had attended. Many were seen standing closely together and not following the six-feet distance guidelines that officials have stressed is key to stopping spread.

“I never expected this many people to show up initially. It was [planned as] more of a — we need to balance this with our freedom of speech, to get the economy going,” Michael Banner, spokesperson for End the Lockdown Alberta, said.

He said that while he believes the Alberta government “did the right thing” with the initial restrictions, now that there is more information and modelling, it should be easing them.

“Now is a great time to say, ‘Okay, how can we help the other side, the other risks?'” Banner said. “Which is our economy being cramped out, fatalities from people in poverty, infant mortality rates, suicides.”

Over a dozen police officers and sheriffs were spotted on scene at the protest.

People protesting COVID-19 restrictions at the Alberta legislature on April 29, 2020

2:07 Frustrated group of Albertans plan protest at legislature in hopes of easing COVID-19 restrictions Frustrated group of Albertans plan protest at legislature in hopes of easing COVID-19 restrictions

Alberta’s chief medical officer of health, Dr. Deena Hinshaw, said Tuesday that while the province is “starting to see the results of the collective sacrifice we’ve made so far,” Albertans need to remain vigilant about following public health orders and recommendations as recent outbreaks show the spread of COVID-19 could still spike.

“The reality is that this virus will be with us and it will remain a threat as long as we have no effective treatments or vaccines against it,” Hinshaw said. Tweet This

People protesting COVID-19 restrictions at the Alberta legislature on April 29, 2020 Wes Rosa / Global News

However, at the same conference Tuesday, Premier Jason Kenney also said that the government is working “around the clock” on a relaunch strategy for the province.

