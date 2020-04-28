Dr. Deena Hinshaw to provide update on COVID-19 situation in Alberta Tuesday afternoon

Send this page to someone via email

Alberta’s chief medical officer of health is scheduled to provide her daily update on the novel coronavirus, cases and outbreaks in the province, and the public health response at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw is set to be joined by other health officials for the news conference.

Premier Jason Kenney is also expected to speak. Global News will livestream the event in this article.

On Monday, Alberta Health announced 216 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the provincial total to 4,696. Of those, 1,664 have recovered.

Two more people died from the virus, the province said Monday, bringing Alberta’s death toll to 75.

As of April 27, 87 patients were in hospital, 20 of whom were admitted to intensive care.

To date, 458 cases have been confirmed at continuing care facilities, and 50 residents at these facilities have died.