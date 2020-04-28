Menu

Canada

Dr. Deena Hinshaw to provide update on COVID-19 situation in Alberta Tuesday afternoon

By Emily Mertz Global News
Posted April 28, 2020 3:08 pm
Alberta reports 216 additional cases, 2 deaths; outbreak confirmed at First Nation
WATCH (April 27): There were 216 additional cases of COVID-19 and two more deaths in Alberta on Monday, bringing the total of cases in the province to 4,696 and deaths to 75. Julia Wong has the details from the daily update with Dr. Deena Hinshaw.

Alberta’s chief medical officer of health is scheduled to provide her daily update on the novel coronavirus, cases and outbreaks in the province, and the public health response at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw is set to be joined by other health officials for the news conference.

READ MORE: Close to 500 Alberta health-care workers have tested positive for COVID-19

Premier Jason Kenney is also expected to speak. Global News will livestream the event in this article.

READ MORE: Alberta reports 216 additional COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths; outbreak confirmed at First Nation

On Monday, Alberta Health announced 216 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the provincial total to 4,696. Of those, 1,664 have recovered.

Albertans should be proud, but cautious about response to COVID-19

Two more people died from the virus, the province said Monday, bringing Alberta’s death toll to 75.

Story continues below advertisement

As of April 27, 87 patients were in hospital, 20 of whom were admitted to intensive care.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

To date, 458 cases have been confirmed at continuing care facilities, and 50 residents at these facilities have died.

