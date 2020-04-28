Close to 500 Alberta health-care workers have tested positive for COVID-19

Send this page to someone via email

There have been a total of 472 cases of COVID-19 in Alberta health-care workers as of the afternoon of April 28, and the vast majority have been in the Calgary zone.

The data, released by Alberta Health, is the first time those figures have been released by AHS zone and is part of a commitment by the department to be transparent about the number of cases in front-line workers.

Out of the 472 cases, 338 cases have been in the Calgary zone; of those, 139 cases are still active while 199 cases have recovered.

The Edmonton zone has the second-highest number of cases with 74 total, including 16 that are active and 58 that have since recovered.

Total Active Recovered Died Calgary Zone 338 139 199 0 Central Zone 10 1 9 0 Edmonton Zone 74 16 58 0 North Zone 27 8 19 0 South Zone 23 17 6 0

In total across the province, 181 cases are active and 291 have recovered. There have been no deaths among Alberta health-care workers.

Spokesperson Tom McMillan said the numbers are not just from AHS staff; they include nurses, physicians, continuing care workers and other health-care workers who self-reported during the testing process.

McMillan said the vast majority of cases are believed to have acquired the virus from outside of the workplace.

During her daily update on Monday, Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw said there is no reason to assume health-care workers present a higher risk of spreading infection.

“We need to support these workers and their effort to protect patient health, not to create fear or stigmatize them,” she said.

