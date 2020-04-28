Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Health

Close to 500 Alberta health-care workers have tested positive for COVID-19

By Julia Wong Global News
Posted April 28, 2020 2:24 pm
Updated April 28, 2020 2:33 pm
Alberta announces investigations into possible COVID-19 outbreak at 2 Edmonton zone hospitals
WATCH (April 27): Dr. Deena Hinshaw announces the province is investigating small outbreaks of COVID-19 at two Edmonton zone hospitals.

There have been a total of 472 cases of COVID-19 in Alberta health-care workers as of the afternoon of April 28, and the vast majority have been in the Calgary zone.

READ MORE: Alberta reports 216 additional COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths; outbreak confirmed at First Nation

The data, released by Alberta Health, is the first time those figures have been released by AHS zone and is part of a commitment by the department to be transparent about the number of cases in front-line workers.

READ MORE: 1 health-care worker tests positive for COVID-19 in Kingston region over the weekend

Out of the 472 cases, 338 cases have been in the Calgary zone; of those, 139 cases are still active while 199 cases have recovered.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

The Edmonton zone has the second-highest number of cases with 74 total, including 16 that are active and 58 that have since recovered.

Story continues below advertisement
TotalActiveRecoveredDied
Calgary Zone3381391990
Central Zone10190
Edmonton Zone7416580
North Zone278190
South Zone231760

In total across the province, 181 cases are active and 291 have recovered. There have been no deaths among Alberta health-care workers.

Spokesperson Tom McMillan said the numbers are not just from AHS staff; they include nurses, physicians, continuing care workers and other health-care workers who self-reported during the testing process.

RELATED: Health-care workers stay away from families: ‘I’d rather do that knowing she is safe’

McMillan said the vast majority of cases are believed to have acquired the virus from outside of the workplace.

During her daily update on Monday, Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw said there is no reason to assume health-care workers present a higher risk of spreading infection.

“We need to support these workers and their effort to protect patient health, not to create fear or stigmatize them,” she said.

Albertans should be proud, but cautious about response to COVID-19
Albertans should be proud, but cautious about response to COVID-19
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusAlberta Health ServicesAlberta healthAHSAlberta CoronavirusCovid19health care workerAHS zonealberta health workerspositive coronavirus testpositive covid19 test
Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.