Dr. Deena Hinshaw to update COVID-19 situation in Alberta Monday afternoon

Alberta’s chief medical officer of health will give her daily COVID-19 update for the province Monday afternoon.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw is scheduled to provide an update on the COVID-19 situation and the ongoing work to protect public health at 3:30 p.m.

Hinshaw’s update will be live streamed in this story post.

On Sunday, the province confirmed 247 new cases of COVID-19 in Alberta, bringing the total to 4,480. Of the new cases, 234 were laboratory confirmed and the remainder were presumptive.

There were no additional deaths in Alberta announced Sunday, leaving the total at 73.

Also Sunday, 83 people were in hospital, with 20 of them in intensive care.

