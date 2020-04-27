Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Health

Dr. Deena Hinshaw to update COVID-19 situation in Alberta Monday afternoon

By Allison Bench Global News
Posted April 27, 2020 3:28 pm
File shot of a COVID-19 throat swab test.
File shot of a COVID-19 throat swab test. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Niels Christian Vilmann/Ritzau Scanpix via AP

Alberta’s chief medical officer of health will give her daily COVID-19 update for the province Monday afternoon.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw is scheduled to provide an update on the COVID-19 situation and the ongoing work to protect public health at 3:30 p.m.

Related News

Hinshaw’s update will be live streamed in this story post.

READ MORE: 2 people who work at Syncrude Mildred Lake site test positive for COVID-19

On Sunday, the province confirmed 247 new cases of COVID-19 in Alberta, bringing the total to 4,480. Of the new cases, 234 were laboratory confirmed and the remainder were presumptive.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

There were no additional deaths in Alberta announced Sunday, leaving the total at 73.

Also Sunday, 83 people were in hospital, with 20 of them in intensive care.

Story continues below advertisement

 

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19Alberta healthdr deena hinshawCOVID-19 AlbertaCOVID-19 CalgaryDeena HinshawCOVID-19 EDMONTONcovid cases albertalatest covid cases alberta
Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.