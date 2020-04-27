Worldwide cases of COVID-19 exceed 3 million

Send this page to someone via email

The novel coronavirus pandemic surpassed another grim milestone on Monday, with more than three million cases of COVID-19 — the disease caused by the virus — now reported worldwide.

Numbers compiled by Johns Hopkins University found that as of 1 p.m. ET, the total number of confirmed cases worldwide was 3,002,303.

The outbreak has also claimed the lives of more than 208,131 people around the world.

The United States remained the hardest-hit nation on Monday, quickly approaching one million cases of COVID-19 at 972,969.

So far, the country has recorded the highest number of deaths at 55,118.

Italy has reported the second-highest number of fatalities at 26,977.

But, now months into the pandemic, many countries have begun lifting the stringent measures put in place to limit the virus’ spread.

Over the weekend, Spain lifted some of its strictest measures and started allowing children under the age of 14 to play outdoors for an hour.

1:27 Coronavirus outbreak: WHO warns ‘no evidence’ that COVID-19 patients cannot be reinfected Coronavirus outbreak: WHO warns ‘no evidence’ that COVID-19 patients cannot be reinfected

Canada, too, is beginning to consider what reopening might look like.

Speaking to reporters on Saturday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said he has had conversations with the premiers and that each province and territory would play a “lead role” in reopening the economy.

Trudeau said the federal and provincial governments would establish a “base level” checklist that will ensure decisions made by each jurisdiction are based on science and clarify the steps needed to reopen.

He said this “co-ordinated” strategy will be needed in order to be successful at safely reopening.

Saskatchewan unveiled its plans for reopening last week, and Ontario is expected to announce its plans to lift restrictions Monday afternoon.

Similar plans from Quebec are expected to be unveiled later this week.

According to the Public Health Agency of Canada, as of 11 a.m. ET on Monday, there were 47,327 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across the country.

Quebec and Ontario remain the hardest hit with 24,107 and 14,856 cases reported, respectively.

So far, the virus has claimed 2,617 lives in Canada.