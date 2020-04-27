1 health-care worker tests positive for COVID-19 in Kingston region over the weekend

Send this page to someone via email

According to KFL&A Public Health, one health-care worker tested positive for the novel coronavirus over the weekend, bringing the region’s case total up to 59.

There have now been a total of 16 health-care workers affected by the virus in the Kingston region so far.

Public health would not identify where the health-care worker is employed, but did say the positive test was identified on Saturday.

Providence Care says there have been no new cases of the virus among their staff members over the last several weeks. There have been a total of four health-care workers from Providence Care who tested positive for the virus.

Kingston Health Sciences Centre said they were working on a response when asked whether the new case was one of their staff members.

There are no outbreaks listed on public health’s coronavirus dashboard, so it’s safe to say that the health-care worker does not work at a long-term care facility.

Kingston’s previous case total was 59 last week, but then dipped — for a short time — back down to 58 on Friday, after it was determined that a positive test for COVID-19 at Providence Manor was actually a false positive.

Despite the new case, there are only three active cases of the novel coronavirus in the region, with 56 cases resolved so far.

The Kingston region has only seen one new case of COVID-19 in the last week, with case numbers staying level.

KFL&A Public Health has tested a total of 3,632 people so far.