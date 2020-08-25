Menu

Traffic

Man outside broken down vehicle on Highway 8 in Kitchener dead after being struck: OPP

By Nick Westoll Global News
Oxford OPP responded to a two vehicle crash on Highway 401 early Sunday morning.
Oxford OPP responded to a two vehicle crash on Highway 401 early Sunday morning. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Ontario Provincial Police say a 57-year-old man is dead after a crash on Highway 8 in Kitchener Tuesday evening.

A police spokesperson said emergency crews were called to the westbound lanes of Highway 8 near the Weber Road on-ramp and off-ramp, west of Fairway Road South, with reports of a collision.

The spokesperson said a vehicle broke down in a live lane of traffic. After the driver got out of the vehicle, police said he was hit by a second vehicle.

While the man died at the scene, police said a 20-year-old woman was injured and airlifted to a hospital.

Officers closed all westbound lanes east of Highway 7.

Anyone with information about the crash was asked to call police at 1-888-310-1122.

