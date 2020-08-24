1 dead, 1 injured after motorcycle crashes in Kitchener: police

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Regional Police say a motorcyclist is dead and another person has been injured after a crash in Kitchener Monday evening.

A police spokesperson told Global News emergency crews were called to Huron Road, near Manitou Drive and Homer Watson Boulevard, at around 6:10 p.m. after a motorcycle crashed.

The spokesperson said the motorcyclist died at the scene.

As of Monday night, the extent of the second person’s injuries wasn’t disclosed.

The circumstances leading up to the crash weren’t clear.

Currently on scene in the area of Huron Rd in Kit, investigating a fatal collision involving a motorcycle. One of the occupants was pronounced deceased at the scene. The other occupant has been transported to hospital. Area roads closed between Beckview and Saddlebrook. pic.twitter.com/a4KtCsY5K7 — Waterloo Regional Police (@WRPSToday) August 25, 2020

Story continues below advertisement