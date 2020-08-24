1 dead, 1 injured after motorcycle crashes in Kitchener: police

Waterloo Regional Police say a motorcyclist is dead and another person has been injured after a crash in Kitchener Monday evening.
A police spokesperson told Global News emergency crews were called to Huron Road, near Manitou Drive and Homer Watson Boulevard, at around 6:10 p.m. after a motorcycle crashed.
The spokesperson said the motorcyclist died at the scene.
As of Monday night, the extent of the second person’s injuries wasn’t disclosed.
The circumstances leading up to the crash weren’t clear.
